Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $533.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day moving average of $496.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.