Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $346,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,887 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,297,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ADT by 452.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ADT by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 192,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 136,977 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 4,798,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,636. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

