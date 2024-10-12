Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

