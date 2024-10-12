Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

CPRX stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 263,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 287,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

