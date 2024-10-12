Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,088.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $185.69 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $864.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

