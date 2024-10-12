Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells $42,205.05 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,166,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

