Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Update

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, an increase of 515.9% from the September 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:BOW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 78,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,638. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

