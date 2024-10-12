Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.08 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.