BMO Capital Markets Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $215.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.95.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.48%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.