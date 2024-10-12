BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.18. 113,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 74,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.08.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.