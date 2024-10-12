Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 106,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

