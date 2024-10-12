Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.