Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 327,498 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,498 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $41.86 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

