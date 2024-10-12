Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 264,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

