Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

