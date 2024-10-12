Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $317.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $318.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.04 and its 200 day moving average is $295.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.