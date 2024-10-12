Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

