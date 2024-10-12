Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.2 %
Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.48.
Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.