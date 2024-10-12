Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

