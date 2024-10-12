BankUnited, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of BKU opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

