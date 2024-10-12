Bank of America Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $118.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $109.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.72 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1,290.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.