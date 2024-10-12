Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
About Banca Mediolanum
