Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.