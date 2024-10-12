Banana Gun (BANANA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $212.07 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $212.07 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $61.66 or 0.00097450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00253870 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,457 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,439,456.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 59.409365 USD and is up 18.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $59,765,005.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

