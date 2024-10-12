BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCCMY opened at $2.57 on Friday. BAIC Motor has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

About BAIC Motor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.