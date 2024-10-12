BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BAIC Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCCMY opened at $2.57 on Friday. BAIC Motor has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
About BAIC Motor
