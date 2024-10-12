Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

AXTA opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Creative Planning boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

