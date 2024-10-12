Avondale Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,178,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,136,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,067,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 204.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

