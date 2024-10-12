Avondale Wealth Management Has $11 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 1,028,945 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

