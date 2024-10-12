Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 135,024 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,024 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 748.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.21. 4,606,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,454. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.