Avity Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $533.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.64. The company has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

