Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Lake Street Capital

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.