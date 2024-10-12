Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Boosted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 837.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,213 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.87% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $59,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

AVUS opened at $96.42 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

