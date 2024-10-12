Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 365.5% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
