Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 365.5% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

