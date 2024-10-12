Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $28.67 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $28.67 or 0.00045306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and approximately $383.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,599,120 coins and its circulating supply is 406,596,020 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

