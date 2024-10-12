Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 4.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. 9,570,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

