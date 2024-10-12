Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 31,038 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $41.93.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

