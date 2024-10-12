Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 31,038 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $41.93.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
