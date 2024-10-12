Asio Capital LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.