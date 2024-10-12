Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.26. 8,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Armata Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

