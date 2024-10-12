Argus Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

