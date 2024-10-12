Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARDT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

