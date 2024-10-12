Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACGL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.87.

ACGL stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

