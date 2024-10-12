Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $205.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.74. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.