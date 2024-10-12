Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.9 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.610–0.520 EPS.

Appian stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,255,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,816,012.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,761,776 shares of company stock worth $57,130,976 over the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

