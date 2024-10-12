AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Buys A$16,588.15 in Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Free Report) insider David Radford bought 754,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,588.15 ($11,208.21).

AnteoTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get AnteoTech alerts:

AnteoTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AnteoTech Limited develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for clean energy technology and life science markets primarily in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. Its products include AnteoBind ready-to-use applications to streamline and enhance the conjugation process; and AnteoX, an additive that reinforces battery binders helping maximize performance of silicon containing anodes.

Receive News & Ratings for AnteoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnteoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.