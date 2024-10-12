AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Buys A$16,588.15 in Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Free Report) insider David Radford bought 754,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,588.15 ($11,208.21).
AnteoTech Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.04.
AnteoTech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AnteoTech
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AnteoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnteoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.