Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $13.94 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.