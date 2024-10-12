Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Increases Dividend

NGLOY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

