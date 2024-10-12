Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
