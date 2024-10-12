Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UYLD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

UYLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 105,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,862. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

