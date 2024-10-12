Analysts Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $760,090.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $734.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

