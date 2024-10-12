Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $57.54

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GFS stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

