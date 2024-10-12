Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,386,000. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,008,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

