Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.82. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 101,839 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$300.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.12.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2733017 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

