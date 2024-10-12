Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.13 and last traded at $186.37. Approximately 10,698,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 41,658,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.